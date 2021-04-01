BJP Kochi candidate writes, sings songs during Kerala assembly poll campaign

By Aiman Khan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): CG Rajagopal, the BJP candidate from Kochi constituency sang songs in Malayalam for people as part of his election campaign yesterday, ahead of single-phase Assembly elections on April 6



With Kerala Assembly elections just around the corner, some candidates from the state have come up with unique and innovative ideas to spice up their poll campaign.

Rajgopal roams around and sings a song in Malayalam language to attract voters. He writes songs and sings them.

While talking to ANI, he said, It's my natural way. I do writing and singing. This is my style. Meaning of song is 'yeh mera pyaara Kochi mera maan janne wala Kochi ..aap kamal par vote de."

"Music is also given by me. I have done post-graduation. I am not a poet but I love to write. Another song by me is 'Mera priye Kochi kyo rorhe ho aap. LDF UDF ko chhodkar BJP ko pakdo or vote do."

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate KJ Maxi had won from the Kochi constituency in the last Assembly election. He represents the Kochi constituency and belongs to Communist Party of India. Earlier, he served as a councillor in Kochi municipal corporation. (ANI)

