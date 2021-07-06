BJP lacks courtesy and decency: Mamata Banerjee on ruckus by MLAs over post-poll violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Days after the West Bengal Governor's inaugural address was interrupted due to ruckus created by BJP MLAs over post-poll violence in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of "lacking courtesy and decency".



"I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley. This BJP, however, is different. They do not know how to speak. They (BJP members) have no culture, tradition, courtesy, decency, and civility. I thank Governor for his speech in Assembly. Those who did not allow him to speak wanted to show how big they are," said the chief minister in the assembly today while thanking the governor for his inaugural address.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on July 2 tabled his address, after reading out a few lines from his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

She further stated that since her party's election slogan 'Khela Hobe' was widely appreciated by the people, 'Khela Hobe Diwas' will be celebrated.

"People have appreciated 'Khela Hobe', so we will have 'Khela Hobe Diwas'," state the West Bengal CM.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly just when he was supposed to speak during a discussion over the Governor's address, following an exchange of words between the treasury bench and him.

"I raised the issue of CM losing Nandigram. Speaker said the matter is subjudice. I said then why I should stay here," Adhikari said.

The West Bengal Assembly session, which began on July 2 with the Governor's address, will continue till July 8. The state budget for 2021-22 will be presented on July 7. (ANI)

