BJP lashes out at AAP govt over health infra in Delhi

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The Delhi government has not increased its ICU bed capacity. Also, it did not buy any new ventilator in the last one year. Only the ventilators sent through the PM-CARES fund are being used in the city. Oxygen cylinders are being found at AAP leaders' houses."

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The BJP claimed on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi did not increase the number of ICU beds, nor did it purchase new ventilators in the last one year.

Talking about the assistance being provided by the Union government to the national capital, the Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi said, "Oxygen, hospitals, special beds -- everything is being provided by the Central government and the DRDO. Even the medical staff is being provided by ITBP and other defence organisations."

"So what is the AAP government's job? Why are they opposing the oxygen audit in Delhi," Lekhi asked.

She claimed that while the Arvind Kejriwal-led government did nothing to procure Covid vaccine to vaccinate people above the age of 18 years, it closed 60 centres which were functional at different municipal schools.

She pointed out that despite promising to improve the health infrastructure in the city in its manifesto in 2015, the AAP government has done nothing to strengthen the same.

"They promised to increase 30,000 hospital beds in the city but added just 354 beds, and that too under pressure from the Centre. Under the AAP government, the number of dispensaries in Delhi has come down from 265 to 230," Lekhi claimed.

