BJP launches social media campaign to reach out to minorities

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a detailed clarification on the government's stand regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the Ramlila Maidan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a massive public awareness campaign on the social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue.

The BJP's clarification has been necessitated after a slew of protests broke out across the country, a few of which also witnessed violence.The CAA and NRC have become emotive issues among the Muslim community.Sources stated it is for this reason that the government and the BJP have decided to reach out to the community to dispel any myths regarding the issue.The CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.A senior leader of the party stated that as part of the outreach process, the party has prepared easy-to-understand videos, cartoons featuring Muslim characters and graphics to explain the CAA and the proposed NRC."For example, a cartoon film released by the BJP, featuring two Muslim characters, answers basic questions on the issue and also aims to dispel the doubts on CAA and NRC that it is in any way against the Indian Muslim citizens," added the leader.BJP working president JP Nadda had on Saturday held extensive meetings with party office bearers in an effort to streamline the outreach programme on these issues.Sources said that Nadda would be addressing a public meeting and will also be taking out a march in favour of CAA in West Bengal today where a few days back Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee herself had taken out a march to protest against the Act.In addition to this, the senior post holders in the party have been asked to post all pictures relating to CAA janjagran programme on social media using the hashtag #CAAJanJagran. The functionaries have also been asked to mail and post videos of the events.The party has already declared that it will reach out to approximately 3 crore families and hold public gatherings and 250 press conferences. (ANI)