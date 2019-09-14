BJP launches week-long 'seva saptah' to mark Modi's birthday on Sept 17

New Delhi: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party is observing 'seva saptah', or the service week from Saturday, September 14 to September 20.

During the week, a plethora of social initiatives has been planned across the nation by the saffron party's cadres.

"If there is anybody who can solve problems faced by the poor people in the country, it is Narendra Modi. Therefore, on September 17, which is Narendra Modi's birthday, the BJP has decided to celebrate Sept 14-20 as 'seva saptah'," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh had said in a statement.

The week-long celebration was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda at 8 am on Saturday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi when they distributed fruits among the patients. They also swept the floors of the hospital highlighting the importance of service and cleanliness in the country, which is the theme of the service campaign.