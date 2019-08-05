BJP lawmaker demands Bharat Ratna for Modi

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI) A BJP lawmaker on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "yugpurush" and demanded that he be conferred with the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award.

Guman Singh Damor, a BJP member from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam parliamentary constituency, lauded the Prime Minister for his bold decisions, including that of abrogating Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Modi ji is yugpurush. Many foreign countries have conferred awards to him. By taking a decision, today he has made crores of Indians happy. I demand that he should be awarded Bharat Ratna," he said during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.A total of 74 members on Monday raised their issues through zero hour notices. While speaking on their issues, most BJP members including Ravi Kishan, Pragya Singh Thakur, Vijay Kumar Dubey and Vishnu Dutt Sharma called the government's move to scrap Article 370 "historic" and hailed the Prime Minister as well as Home Minister Amit Shah.Modi has been awarded the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of the Russian Federation, for promoting partnership and friendly relations between the two countries.He has also been honoured with various awards and accolades, including United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Zayed Medal, Philip Kotler Presidential Award and prestigious Seoul Peace Prize 2018. (ANI)