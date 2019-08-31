BJP lawmaker Jarkiholi elected KMF's president, HD Revanaa cries foul

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP legislator Balachandra Jarkiholi was unanimously elected president of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Saturday.

The win is being seen as a huge setback to JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna who was also in the race for the post of Chairman along with Congress leader Bheema Naik.



Out of the 13 directors in the federation, BJP managed to get 13 in favour of Jarkiholi forcing Revanna to opt-out of the race.

Revanna, a former KMF chairman cried foul over Jarkiholi's election and said that the Chief Minister's office was involved in the process and members were pressurised to vote in favour of the BJP MLA.

Claiming that HD Devegowda's family was being targeted, he claimed that he had the support of nine members who were later pressurised to vote for the BJP leader.

"Eight of the directors were in a meeting with us. They left the meeting after they got a call from the CMO. Devegowda's family seems to be the target of the chief minister," he said.

KMF is a federation of the second-largest milk co-operative union in India. It collects processes and sells milk under Nandhini brand name. (ANI)

