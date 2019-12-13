BJP lawmaker justifies linking Sanskrit language to diabetes, cholesterol cure; cites research

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Ganesh Singh on Friday justified his claim that if someone speaks the Sanskrit language on a daily basis, it can boost the nervous system and can also keep diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

"After scientifically studying Sanskrit, several countries did research and they approved this. Shlok and yoga are a part of it. When our nerves will be fine then diseases will also be cured. Do Google search, scientists have also said this," Singh told ANI.



On Thursday, Singh made the claim while participating in a debate on the Sanskrit Central Universities Bill, 2019.

The Bill which was passed by the Lower House seeks to upgrade three deemed to be universities in Sanskrit -- Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati -- into Central universities. (ANI)

