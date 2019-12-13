New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Vishwas Sarang has hit out at Congress' Arif Masood for threatening to resign from the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh over the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

On Friday, Sarang called Masood a "Pakistani legislator".

"Arif Masood's statement seems like that a Pakistani legislator is speaking. The Chief Minister (Kamal Nath) should clarify whether this is the official statement of the Congress," he said while speaking to ANI.



Earlier in the morning, Masood stated that he is willing to step down if the Madhya Pradesh government implements the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"The Congress and its ministers are not bigger than the Constitution of India. The government of Madhya Pradesh will also have to implement this," Sarang added.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship. (ANI)

