BJP leader arrested for TMC leader's murder in East Midnapore

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A BJP leader and his associate have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader in Panskura area here, police said on Monday.

BJP leader Anisur Rahman and his associate Mubarak Khan were arrested from Mecheda area on Sunday, the police said. They were produced before Tamluk Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Monday which sent them to 13-day police custody.



"We arrested a person named Dipak Chakraborty who revealed the names of other accused. We arrested most of them one by one. We arrested BJP leader Anisur Rahman, who is the mastermind of the killing, yesterday (Sunday) night," said East Midnapur SSP Solomon.

He said that the BJP leader along with his aide planned the murder. "Anisur organised, planned and arranged approximately Rs 5 lakh to give it to those who fired at the TMC leader," he said.

Kurban Shah, Vice-President of Panskura Panchayat Samity, was shot dead from point-blank range inside TMC office in Mysora village here on October 7 night. The TMC leader died on the spot. (ANI)

