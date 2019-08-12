BJP leader Arun Sinha hits out at Chidambaram for his remarks on Article 370

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP leader Arun Sinha on Monday hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks that if If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (Article 370).

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "People will say whatever they want. All people in the country are saluting us for abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. People are even saying that you (BJP) do not have to think for the next 5 to 10 years about working in the elections as you have done great work by abrogating Article 370."



"This atmosphere has caused Congress to feel bogged down. That is why they are making such a statement," he added.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.

"If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (Article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it," former Union Minister had said on August 11. (ANI)