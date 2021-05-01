BJP leader expresses concern over Bihar's health facilities

Patna, May 1 (IANS) After opposition parties, even leaders of the ruling BJP are blaming the state government over Bihar's health infrastructure that is struggling to deal with the spike in the number of Covid-19 case amid a nation-wide devastating second wave of the pandemic.

"The situation reached at the stage that doctors are not even picking the phone. They may be helpless in the present situation. I have lost so many known persons in the second wave," Jaiswal said.

"We have recently arranged beds and oxygen in the Champaran region to save the lives of Covid patients. Now, the facility has reached the stage of closure. We are trying hard to increase the number of beds up to 90 in Bettiah city and we may succeed in our attempt but that will not seem to be adequate. The positivity rate reached up to 30 per cent," Jaiswal said.

"The best treatment of Corona is social distancing and wearing masks. Unfortunately, people are still not understanding the threat of the deadly virus and roaming freely in markets," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, the RJD sharply reacted to Jaiswal's remarks.

Mritunjay Tiwari, the national spokesperson of RJD, said: "Where was his Covid knowledge and awareness when he and other leaders of BJP campaigned for election in West Bengal and were responsible for huge gatherings. Was Covid protocol not breached during the election campaign? BJP is in power in the state and Centre... why it has not learnt from the first wave of Corona and why they did not develop health infrastructure to fight with Covid 19."

