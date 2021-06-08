BJP leader files complaint against Instagram over Lord Shiva GIF

BJP leader Manish Singh filed the complaint at Parliament Street police station here against the CEO and other officials of Instagram.

In his complaint, Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the Delhi Assembly election in 2020, said: "Accused above-named have portrayed Lord Shiva in a very bad taste, it would be pertinent to mention herein that Lord Shiva is venerated by millions and millions of Hindus as the Supreme God."

"That the accused, in one of their Graphics Interchange Format (GIF), have shown the Supreme God, Lord Shiva, as holding a glass of wine in one hand and a mobile phone in the other hand," Singh complained.

Singh wrote in his complaint that though the GIF, the accused is deliberately and intentionally hurting the feelings and sentiments of Hindus, including him by portraying Lord Shiva in a bad taste.

He claimed that GIF has been created with the sole intention of inciting the followers of Hindu community and in the process, promote disharmony, hatred and enmity, and further, the conduct of the accused persons may result in extreme provocation of the followers of Hindu community and this may result into breach of peace.

"In view of the above stated, it is therefore most respectfully submitted that a criminal case be registered against the CEO, and other officials of Instagram, who in conspiracy with other persons have committed offences failing within the parameters of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Information Technology Act," Singh said.

