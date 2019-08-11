BJP leader hails PM Modi for passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): BJP leader Saroj Pandey on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for the passage of Bill criminalising Triple Talaq Bill during the last session of Parliament.

"Around 36 bills were passed in the recently held Parliament session. This included those Bills for which the country was waiting for a long time. Modi government is the first govt which took a decision on Triple Talaq without thinking of vote bank and appeasement," she said while addressing a press conference.She also criticised the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for overturning the Supreme Court judgement in Shah Bano case."Rajiv Gandhi did not accept the Supreme Court judgement in the Shah Bano case due to appeasement politics. Rajiv Gandhi overturned the decision," she said here.Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, she said, "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of all the women of our country, that he took a big decision for women empowerment without coming under any pressure and got it passed in parliament."Speaking on the issue of Article 370, the BJP leader said, "We always maintained that "ek desh me do nishan, do pradhan" nahi chalenge"." (ANI)