BJP leader killed by wild elephants near Guwahati

Forest and police officials said that Boro, 35, the BJP's Shaktikendra Convener in Rani Mandal was killed when some wild elephants attacked his house shortly after Sunday midnight.

Guwahati, Sep 20 (IANS) Assam BJP leader Rajib Boro was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants near the Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati city, officials said on Monday.

On hearing about the incident, forest and police officials rushed to the area and took the body to Rani Community Health Centre for medical examination.

Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya deeply mourned the death of Boro.

According to the Forest and Wildlife Department officials, 888 humans have died in man-elephant conflicts during last 10 years, with Sonitpur district recording the highest deaths, at 124, followed by Udalguri district with 118 and Goalpara district with 78.

During this year, 99 persons have died so far due to the elephant attacks in various parts of Assam.

--IANS

