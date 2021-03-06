BJP leader killed in MP's Bhind over illegal sand quarrying dispute

The BJP leader -- identified as Rocky Gurjar, a resident of Mehgaon Old Basti and was working as the treasurer and sand trader in the Mehgaon division -- was killed late on Thursday night.Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh on Saturday, said: "Rocky Gurjar along with his friend Samrath Singh was going towards his village with the sand trolley when he was stopped by the company employees when a fight started over the royalty of sand."The contract for sand quarrying in the area is with Power Mech Projects Limited. The company has also created a check post on Gheli Madhepura Road in Amayan."The company employees namely, Baldev Singh and Pradeep Gurjar started firing during the dispute over royalty, when Rocky tried to take out the trolley from the spot. The BJP leader died on the spot, whereas Samarth was seriously injured," Singh added.According to the police officials, actions are being taken on the basis of the complaint filed by the family of the deceased. However, no FIR has so far been registered. (ANI)