BJP leader Rajib Banerjee gets Z+ category security in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 1 (ANI): Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajib Banerjee will now have Z+ category security in West Bengal and Y+ in other parts of the country.



According to a government source, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to provide him with security.

Banerjee, who was the forest minister in the West Bengal government had resigned from the Trinamool Congress and as MLA of the West Bengal Assembly on January 29.

Soon after resigning from TMC, Banerjee along with two other TMC MLAs who joined BJP met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the BJP earlier in January.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

