BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the second such incident in a week.



Javed Ahmad Dar was killed by terrorists in a terror attack. Dar was in-charge of the Homshali Bugh constituency in Kulgam.

BJP Media cell head in Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad said, "BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists."

"A shameful and cowardly act by terrorists. My deepest condolences to them, and prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss," he added.

J&K BJP released a statement on the killing of the party leader in a terror attack, "Strongly condemned the terror attack on Constituency President Homeshalibagh Sh Javed Ahmed Dar, those who are responsible for this will not be spared. May God give peace to departed soul & fortitude to their family to bear this terrible loss. Our condolences are with the family."

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, "Terrible news from Kulgam. Javed Ahmad was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved's family and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat."

Earlier today, terrorists fired upon a civilian at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam district. He was been shifted to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited in this matter.

Meanwhile, earlier today BJP unit in Jammu and Kashmir visited the house of Mandal President Jasbir Singh whose house was attacked by terrorists in which several members of the family were injured and their two-year-old child was martyred.

"Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma along with J-K BJP General Secretary Advocate Vibodh Gupta and other senior leaders visited the house of Mandal President Sh Jasbir Singh whose house was attacked by terrorist in which several members of a family were injured and their 2-year-old child was martyred," read the tweet by BJP. (ANI)