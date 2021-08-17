BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) A BJP leader was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Javid Ahmad Dar was the BJP's constituency president of Homeshalibugh constituency.

BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur has termed killing of Dar as barbaric and has urged police to nab attackers and punish them sternly.