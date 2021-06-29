BJP leader takes 'sexual efficiency' jibe at Tejashwi Yadav over vaccine

These days, BJP leaders are sledging Tejashwi Yadav for not taking the corona vaccine so far. Singh went one step further and said that Tejashwi Yadav is avoiding the corona vaccine as he is suspecting that his sexual efficiency may reduce due to it's side effects.

Patna, June 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party leader and spokesman Ram Sagar Singh has become embroiled in a controversy over his sexual efficiency jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"Tejashwi heard rumours that corona vaccine is having side effects. I want to tell him that medical experts from across the world have scientifically proved that it has no side effects. His sexual efficiency will not decrease. Tejashwi at least believe them and take vaccine," Singh said.

"Tejashwi Yadav became a victim of rumours. His sexual efficiency will remain the same after taking the vaccine," Singh said.

Following his statement, Tejashwi Yadav reacted sharply to it. He said: "The leaders of BJP are having a low mindset. He is a leader of the last category. You cannot expect much from such a leader. He is having a low mindset and he is giving low statements."

