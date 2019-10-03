BJP leader takes to Ramlila stage as polls near

Tiwari, also a noted actor of Bhojpuri films, appeared in the grab of Parshurama, who is considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The actor-turned-MP followed the script and party tune to raise the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and surgical strike, took the customary dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before handing over the stage to real Ramlila actors.

However, Tiwari also has to contend with his party colleague and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The down-to-earth ENT specialist too has appeared in Ramlila and played Raja Janak, father of Sita.<br> <br>Though he may not have Tiwari's acting chops, the suave doctor certainly knows how to stay clear-eyed and keep the party and workers focussed.

For the time being, it's over to political stage managers.