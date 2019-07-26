BJP leader Tarun Chugh meets Nityanand Rai, Meghalaya CM; demands security of Shillong Sikhs

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A Sikh delegation-led by BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Friday met Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai demanding security for the residents of the Sikh community living in Shillong.

Later, the delegation also met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma at Meghalaya Bhawan situated in Vasant Vihar of the capital.The Sikh Community in Shillong is seeking protection after clashes erupted in Shillong's Punjabi Lane in June last year between Khasi tribe and Dalit Sikhs.According to a report, Shillong Municipal Board also issued notices asking Dalit Sikh residents of a disputed locality to provide documents establishing them as the owners of the land in the locality. The group had also earlier alleged that they have received threats from local terrorist organisations, which warned them of dire consequences if they resisted the state government's attempts to evict them.While speaking to media, Chug said that the Sikh delegation discussed the atrocities they are facing in Shilling and also gave the copy of Sikh voters whose families are residing in Shillong from the past ten generations.Ministers have given assurance to the Sikh Community that they will take all requisite measures to protect them."Earlier also this issue was resolved without harming any Sikh. I again assured you that no one will be harmed and again I will resolve the matter. I will soon make efforts to find out a permanent solution to this problem," said Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma."Earlier also we have fought with terrorist organizations in Meghalaya and will continue to do so. We will not let them carry out any illegal activities," he added. (ANI)