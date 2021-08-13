BJP leader to build Parashuram temple

The temple will have a 5 ft-tall statue of Lord Parshuram.

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) In another attempt to assuage the feelings of Brahmins ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi has announced to build agrand temple of Lord Parshuram in Kanpur Dehat district.

"Opposition parties have been trying to mislead Brahmins with fake commitments and statements but Brahmins will always remain loyal to the BJP," Shukla said.

He said that Lord Sri Parshuram Nyas Trust has decided to build the temple, for which "seven bighas of land has been donated".

Pratibha Shukla, an MLA and wife of Anil Shukla, said that temple belongs to everyone in th society.

She said all devotees will contribute in temple construction and Brahmins across the state will be united to strengthen the community.

She claimed that more than 2 crore members from the community will join the trust to help in construction of the grand temple.

Meanwhile, both the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have also announced that they will build a Parshuram temple if voted to power.

--IANS

amita/ksk/