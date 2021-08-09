BJP leader, wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) The Kulgam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha President and his wife were shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, sources said.

According to sources, terrorists barged inside the house of Ghulam Rasool Dar, who was also a 'Sarpanch' (Village Head), and fired indiscriminately critically injuring him and his wife. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.