BJP leader, workers 'attacked' by farmers in Punjab, allege police involvement; DSP refutes claims

According to Aggarwal, he and other party leaders were attacked by around 500 farmers on Sunday in the Rajpura area of Patiala district. He alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the State Police."500 farmers beat me up under at the behest of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tiwana. He deliberately sent me to the wrong side. No police force accompanied me. My life is under threat. I called up the senior superintendent of police (SSP) several times but to no avail. DSP paid no heed to us. He did this deliberately," he said.Subhash Sharma, BJP State General Secretary, Punjab, said: "We are in BJP Yuva Morcha president's house at Rajpura, surrounded by about 400 people with swords, bricks and acid bottles. SSP is with him but not able to tackle."However, Punjab Police refuted the allegations levelled by the BJP."It is a false allegation. 100 Police personnel and two Station of House Officers (SHOs) were deployed. Farmers were protesting outside and the BJP leaders held their program inside. They were brought out safely and were going in their vehicles. They might have been surrounded later. Nothing happened before us," said Patiala DSP JS Tiwana. (ANI)