Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and requested for a strong action regarding the 'free Kashmir' poster seen at the Gateway of India here during a protest against violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"I wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh & requested no dilution of FIR & Strong Action in the Gateway of India Illegal Demonstrations Case," Somaiya tweeted with the copy of the letter in Marathi.

Earlier in the day, Somaiya submitted evidence to police regarding the 'free Kashmir' poster seen at the Gateway of India."Submitted evidence to Police Officials of Gateway of India illegal Demonstrations. Planned 'Kasmir ko Chahiye Azadi' propaganda (under the excuse of JNU demonstration) participation of minister. Understood Pressure from Mantralaya to dilute and weaken seriousness of FIR," Somaiya stated in a tweet.Somaiya had filed a complaint against the incident two days ago. He said, "The Police have assured me of investigation."On January 6, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir". Other demonstrators were also seen holding placards.Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read "Stand with JNU."Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)