BJP leader Yatnal's 'false allegations' have gravely damaged my reputation: DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the allegations levelled against him by BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of lobbying with the Union Ministers have caused serious damage to his reputation.

Shivakumar's comments came after he slapped a defamation suit of Rs 204 crore on Yatnal for making "false and baseless allegations" against him. Following the suit, a Kanakapura civil court summoned Yatnal to appear before it on September 8."Yatnal has alleged that I have been meeting various Union Ministers at their residence to seek their help in my ED and I-T cases. The remarks made by him have caused grave damage to my reputation in the eyes of the common people," Shivakumar told ANI.Not refuting the claims made by Yatnal, Shivakumar said that he met Union Ministers, but only to seek help in resolving the water dispute."All of them have been supporting us. Piyush Goyal helped us. At no point of time did we discuss any personal matter with them," he said."I am a simple Congress legislator. I do not do any backdoor politics or backstabbing. Today, as my integrity has been questioned, I have filed criminal and civil petitions in Kanakapura Court," Shivakumar said."These statements have been beamed in electronic and print media too. These are baseless, false, irresponsible and irrelevant statements made by Yatnal. These remarks are passed with a malafide intention to malign and tarnish my public image. This has put a huge question mark on my loyalty, sincerity, integrity, and image at the party and public level," the petition moved by Shivkumar stated."With these baseless statements, I am branded as a person instrumental in destabilising and dethroning the coalition government," added the petition, adding that it has caused major damage to his image and loyalty towards the party. (ANI)