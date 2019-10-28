BJP leaders attend Manoj Sengar's cremation

Unnao, Oct 28 (IANS) A host of BJP leaders attended the cremation of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's brother Manoj Sengar here.

Among those who attended the cremetion on Monday were BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, BJP legislators Pankaj Gupta, Bambalal Diwaker, Anil Singh, Abhijit Singh Sanga and other party leaders from the district.

It is noteworthy that Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP in August this year after he was blamed for the accident of the rape survivor in Rae Bareli.

He has been in jail since April last year in the rape case while his brother Atul Sengar is in jail on charges of the murder of the rape victim's father. Sengar, who had got 72 hour parole from the court, was brought to Unnao from Delhi in police security and taken to the Periyar Ghat where the cremation as held. His younger brother, Atul Sengar, who also came on parole, performed the last rites. A huge crowd, comprising supporter of Sengar attended the cremation and the police had a tough time controlling the crowd. amita/adr