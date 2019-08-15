BJP leaders hail Modi's independence day speech as 'inspiring'

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP leaders on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's independence day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort as "inspiring" and said it reflected his vision and resolve to build a new India.

"A very inspiring speech by Narendra Modiji on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It reflects his vision and resolves to build a new India of everyone's dream," Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah said in a tweet.Shah celebrated Independence Day at his official residence and received a Guard of Honour.BJP's Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda described PM's speech as unprecedented and historic which has infused new energy, trust, and pride among the countrymen. Nadda hoisted the national flag at BJP headquarters.Union Minister Piyush Goyal called the Prime Minister's speech as inspiring and farsighted."The Prime Minister made impossible things possible by implementing government schemes in a time-bound manner and ensured people's participation. The country will move ahead in his leadership and would achieve new heights," he tweeted.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day, the Prime Minister said spoke at length on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said with the decision, the spirit of "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality.He also mentioned triple talaq bill and anti-terror laws as the major decisions taken by his government within 10 weeks of returning to power and said the BJP government was working to fulfil the aspirations of people. He also emphasised on the Centre's mission of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. (ANI)