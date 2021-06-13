BJP leaders making phone tapping allegations without evidence, says Rajasthan BSP MLA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have alleged that phones of public representatives are being tapped should bring proof, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Lakhan Singh Meena on Sunday.



"BJP keeps making such allegations. If anyone feels like this is happening to them then they should at least give proof so that we can do something. They are just making allegations without any evidence," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan had been indulging in tapping phones of public representatives illegally and using them as a political weapon.

"Present Congress government taps phones of public representatives illegally and uses it as a political weapon. This has been alleged many times. Last year Chief Minister said that it does not happen in Rajasthan but his minister admitted in the Assembly that phones were tapped legally," he said.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also alleged that the phone tapping of public representatives allegedly by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has broken the trust of the people. (ANI)