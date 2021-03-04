BJP leaders meet to shortlist names for Assam polls (Ld)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonawal, minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, state in-charge Baijayant Panda, co-incharge Pawan Sharma, Union minister Jitendra Singh and some other senior leaders are present at the meeting.

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The final round of discussion to shortlist the names of BJP candidates for the Assam Assembly elections started at party president J.P. Nadda' residence here on Thursday.

Sources in the BJP said that seat-sharing arrangements and shortlisting of possible candidates will be decided at the crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the party scheduled later in the day.

BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is demanding larger share of seats in comparison to the previous polls. Sources said that the AGP is demanding 40 seats, 16 more than the what it contested in the previous elections in 2016.

BJP leaders said that the seat-sharing formula will be decided in consultation with Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources also said that during the ongoing meeting at Nadda's residence, the top party leadership will narrow down on two or three probable candidates per seat, which will be placed before the CEC for final selection.

Shah and Nadda also held a meeting with the party's Assam leadership on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the CEC is likely to discuss the party candidates for 86 seats in Assam where polls will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1. Voting for Assam Assembly polls will be held in three phases. The third and last phase of voting will held on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

--IANS

ssb/arm