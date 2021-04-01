BJP leader's security guard killed in Srinagar attack

Srinagar, April 1 (IANS) The police security guard of a mid-rung BJP leader was killed in a militant attack on Thursday in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Police sources said that militants attacked the residence of Anwar Khan in Aribagh area of Nowgam.

"The BJP leader was not present at his residence when the militants struck. Ramiz Raja, the police constable guarding Khan's residence was injured in the attack.