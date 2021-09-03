BJP leader's spit remark sparks row, Chhattisgarh CM says he did not expect it from her

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday reacted to BJP leader D Purandeswari's controversial 'spit' remark and said that he did not expect such a remark from her.



Yesterday, Chattisgarh BJP leader D Purandeswari while addressing party workers in Bastar sparked a row by saying, "We (BJP) appeal to you to work with resolve. Through your hard work BJP will come to power in 2023....When you (BJP) will turn back and spit, then Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet will get swept away."

After the address, the BJP leader tweeted, "Addressed karyakartas in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Rejuvenated, excitement was clearly felt. Pray to Maa Danteswari that her blessings give them the required strength."

Following this comment by the BJP leader, Baghel briefly said that such a remark is not expected from the BJP leader.

"I did not expect this...if anyone spits on the sky, then it falls on own face," said Chhattisgarh CM in response to Chhattisgarh BJP leader D Purandeswari's "spit" remark, in Raipur yesterday.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are slated to be held in 2023. In 2018 assembly polls in the state, Congress bagged 68 seats, BJP bagged 15 seats and others claimed 7 seats out of a total of 90 seats in the state assembly. (ANI)

