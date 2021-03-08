BJP leadership meet on Uttarakhand situation at Parliament House

National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh are present in this all-important meeting. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held at the residence of Nadda. But owing to the Budget session, it is now being held in Parliament premises.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Keeping in few the fast-changing political scenario in Uttarakhand, a high-level meeting of the top BJP leadership group began in the Parliament House complex on Monday evening.

Reports suggest a large group of MLAs is upset with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The MLAs complain the bureaucracy has got a free rein in the state, making it spiral out of control. Even MLAs and ministers have no say in the proceedings.

In such a scenario, the upset MLAs are demanding that the chief minister be changed. The BJP leadership has already sought a report on the situation by sending two central observers to the state. Chief Minister Rawat is already in New Delhi to clarify his position.

In such a scenario, a meeting of the top leadership in the Parliament complex becomes all the more crucial.

Two major alternatives are likely to be discussed in the meeting. The first alternative is attempts at damage-control. The party may find a middle way after listening to all sides. For example, a few dissenting MLAs can be given ministerial berths in the state which are vacant.

Alternatively, if the damage control exercise isn't successful, a change of guard can also be considered, even as Uttarakhand state in-charge Banshidhar Bhagat has dismissed all talk of a change in chief minister.

--IANS

nnm/ash