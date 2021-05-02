BJP leads in four seats in TN

Similarly BJP's M.Bhojarajan (Udhagamandalam), Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli) and Vinoj P. Selvam (Harbour) are in the lead.

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan is ahead of his DMK rival N.Kayalvizhi in the Dharapuram constituency, as per the Election Commission of India data.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Vice President K. Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is trailing behind his DMK rival R. Elango in the Aravakuruchi constituency.

Other notable faces of the BJP in the state who are trailing are H.Raja in Karaikudi, Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore (South) and Kushboo Sundar in Thousand Lights seat.

The BJP contested in 20 seats in the Assembly election held on April 6 and is leading in four perhaps due to its Vetri Vel Yatra and other actions, say political commentators.

The Vetri Vel Yatra was taken by state BJP chief L. Murugan demanding action against the YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam for its obscene video about Tamil God Murugan and the prayer Kanda Shasti Kavacham sung in his praise.

--IANS

vj/dpb