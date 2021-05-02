BJP-led alliance will form govt in Assam again: Sonowal

While talking to the media, Sonowal, who is seeking re-election from the world's largest river island Majuli in eastern Assam, said that the trends of the counting of votes across the state clearly suggested that the BJP is coming back to power for the second term.

The 59-years-old saffron party leader said that the BJP in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) would form the government.

"People of Assam have mandated for the BJP-led government. However, we have to wait till the counting of votes is completed and the clear pictures emerge. The trend of the outcome already shows that the people are on our side," said Sonowal, who was the Chief Minister since the BJP-led government first came to power in Assam in 2016 after defeating the Congress.

As per the latest trend, Sonowal is leading from the Majuli constituency while his rival Rajib Lochan Pegu of the Congress is trailing.

All the important candidates of the BJP including Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari Assembly seat and state BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi Assembly seat, are leading from their respective seats.

Of the 126 seats, the BJP is leading on 60 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on eleven seats and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is leading on seven seats.

The main opposition Congress is leading on 26 seats while its partners All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leading on 11 seats, Bodoland Peoples Front on three seats and CPI-M on one seat.

Raijor Dal (RD) President and jailed leader Akhil Gogoi, who is contesting from Sibsagar constituency as an independent candidate, is also leading.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J. P. Nadda were among the central BJP leaders who undertook a hectic campaign for the BJP in Assam.

