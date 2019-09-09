BJP-led govt destroyed democracy in first 100 days: CPM

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and alleged that the central dispensation indulged in the "destruction of democracy in its first 100 days".

"Certainly, there is a record which has been established in the destruction of democracy in India, where millions of people have been denied the rights of communication and rights of expression that was never seen before in the history of India," Brinda Karat, Politburo member of the CPM told ANI."Second and equally important is the issue of livelihood of people in the hundred days. Lakhs of workers lost their jobs and instead of giving some guarantees or insuring relief to the workers, vague statements are being made by the government. What are the guarantees you are going to give to the workers who are facing unemployment?" Karat questioned.Brinda Karat told ANI that eight major industries have declared that they are in deep crisis but the "Prime Minister refuses to see it, refuses to acknowledge it and refuses to deal with it."Yesterday Congress party described 100 days of Modi 2.0 in three words -- "tyranny, chaos and anarchy". Opposition parties also posted various figures on social media to claim that the period has resulted in an economic slump.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term has been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country. (ANI)