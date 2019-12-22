BJP legal cell convenor moves Delhi HC against Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Rajesh Kumar, convenor of the legal cell of BJP, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the policy guidelines for the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' of the Delhi government.

The petitioner has challenged the arbitrary collection and scrutiny of applications by AAP's agents, and mandatory requirements of only the voter ID and a certificate from an MLA.

The case is listed before Justice Navin Chawla bench for today.The petitioner has approached the High Court to quash the policy guidelines and to direct the Delhi government to frame "non-discriminatory guidelines" and invite fresh applications for the scheme.He claims that the guidelines have been made only to further the agenda and campaign of AAP at the expense of public funds.Kumar stated that the government has deliberately not provided any address for submission of application forms by citizens. Hence, the only way to submit form is through AAP's local agents. There is no process of giving acknowledgment for the receipt of applications, he stated.Mandatory requirement of only voter ID discriminates other citizens, who have other documents such as passport, driving licence etc. This has been deliberately designed to lure only voters of Delhi, he added.Another mandatory requirement of a certificate from the local MLA is to ensure that only AAP's voters or intended voters may avail the free scheme. This discriminates the supporter of other political parties, Kumar alleged. (ANI)