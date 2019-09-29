BJP likely to announce first list of candidates for Haryana polls after today's CEC meet

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce its first list of candidates for Haryana Assembly elections on Sunday as Central Election Committee (CEC) is slated to hold a meeting for the same which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of Haryana and Maharashtra both will be present during the CEC meeting, however only the names of candidates for Haryana will be released as BJP is yet to reach an agreement with its ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, informed BJP source.



According to party sources, new entrants in the party in Haryana and Maharashtra would be considered while distributing tickets.

Sources indicate that Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Ex hockey captain Sandeep Singh, and women wrestler Babita Phogat, will be given ticket. All these former sportspersons are from Haryana and had recently joined BJP.

Source also state that mass leaders who joined from congress and NCP in Maharashtra will also be given tickets.

Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra is scheduled for October 21 and the results will be announced on 24th October. (ANI)