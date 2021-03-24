BJP lists '100 failures' of MVA govt to Maha Guv

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The Maharashtra opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and listed 100-points on which the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government allegedly failed to discharge its Constitutional duties and urged him to seek a report from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"We have submitted a list of 100-points. The CM remains silent, he does not speak so we have urged the Governor to seek a report from the government," Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons after emerging from the Raj Bhavan.

He said that former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh has accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption with a massive racket of police transfers and promotions also surfacing.

However, the Chief Minister has chosen to keep mum on the issue, and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was defending his party, he added.

Describing the MVA as 'maha vasooli aghadi', Fadnavis alleged that the ruling allies -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are involved in the mess and corruption.

He further said that in the last one year, the MVA government has miserably failed in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and cases keep increasing only in Maharashtra.

--IANS

qn/dpb