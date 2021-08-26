BJP looting Delhi municipal corporation by putting up ads without paying dues: AAP

New Delhi (India), August 26 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the BJP has been looting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the taxpayers' money in the name of the advertisements.



AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj addressing a press conference here said: "BJP is not paying a single penny to the MCD for putting up advertisements on the sites that charge Rupees one to three lakh as rent."

Bharadwaj said that the Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had stated in November 2020 that the contractors were enduring heavy losses due to the COVID and so "the license fee should be relieved by 50 to 75 per cent, for a given period of time."

"Standing Committee President, Chail Bihari Goswami wrote a letter in which he extended the period for a month", he added.

Bharadwaj stated that the MCD has asked the BJP to show the bills and receipts for the hoardings of their advertisements. (ANI)

