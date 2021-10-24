BJP Mahila Morcha demands sacking of Odisha Home Minister over teacher's alleged murder in Kalahandi

A press statement issued by BJP's women's wing read, "A dastardly killing of a 24-year-old woman, who was serving as a teacher at a private school in Mahaling in Kalahandi district of Odisha has now come to the fore. The role of Odisha's Home Minister Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra in shielding and protecting the murder accused in this case has also come to light."It further said, "While strongly condemning this heinous crime against women perpetrated by the Sunshine English Medium School's owner, identified by the Odisha Police as Govind Sahu, the BJP Mahila Morcha demands that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik uphold the dignity of the office of the Home Minister and immediatelysack Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra without any delay."The BJP Mahila Morcha in its press statement also alleged that the murdered woman was also the warden of the girls' hostel in that school.It further alleged that she was reported missing from October 8 and on the basis of a complaint from the woman's family, Sunshine English Medium School's owner was arrested after an FIR was registered by the Odisha Police."In a blemish to the Odisha government, the accused person, Gobind Sahu, is said tohave later fled from police custody and was later tracked and taken into custody.Before that, on October 19th, the Odisha police have recovered a half-burnt body from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in the town," read the statement.The BJP Mahila Morcha claimed that it has also emerged that Gobind Sahu has a record of running a sex racket and has been accused of luring girl students from his school into the flesh trade, promising good marks in their exams.The murdered woman's family has raised serious charges against the Minister and his alleged involvement in the sex racket run from the school premises by the accused person in this case, said the statement.The statement further alleged, "There have been reports of the accused having a close connection with the Biju Janata Dal government's Home Minister, who had been previously known to be spending a lot of time in the private school's effort on the part of Capt. Mishra to protect and shield the accused, who is his close associate.""The sacking of the Odisha Home Minister is required to deliver justice to the woman, who has been murdered and to all other women who have suffered sexual exploitation. The sacking of the Home Minister will ensure there is no meddling by the high and mighty in the police investigation in the murder, and there is a free and fair trial to provide justice to Mamita Meher and her family members," added the BJP Mahila Morcha's statement. (ANI)