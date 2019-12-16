BJP may move court against Mamata for anti-CAA remarks

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh here on Sunday said the BJP would hold protests in the city and the districts against the rampant vandalism by "Bangladeshi infiltrator Muslims" and threatened to move the court against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her repeated remark that she won't implement the new citizens law (CAA) in the state.

"Backed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bangladeshi infiltrator Muslims are indulging in anti-national activities in West Bengal. It's unprecedented. What's more shocking is that the police have not arrested anybody," Ghosh said.

If the government didn't take steps immediately to restore peace, said Ghosh, "We will be with the people to save their lives".

On Banerjee's repeated remark that her government would not implement the CAA, the BJP leader said, "We will move the court. How can she say something so anti-constitutional and oppose a law passed by Parliament when she is holding a constitutional post?"

If she would not obey the law, we also won't," Ghosh said.

The BJP, he said, would hold protest meetings in districts and also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enacting the law.

"We will take out a grand procession with over 100,000 participants here on December 23 to thank the Centre. Another procession will be teken out on December 24 in North Bengal," he said.

Ghosh said he had spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal about torching of stations, trains and other railway properties by protestors. "We have sent video footages to the Centre. I also spoke to Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and the joint secretary in the Home Ministry".

"We will sent all reports to the centre and seek proper measures," he remarked.

ssp/pcj