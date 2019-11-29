BJP may win 45-48 seats in J'khand: Report

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) With the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly poll starting from Saturday for the 81-member House, the BJP is hopeful of winning 45-48 seats while the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress and the RJD are expected to win 27-30 seats.

The third party internal survey conducted for the BJP said that the saffron party, which is seeking the second consecutive term in the state will get the majority mark of 41 seats easily.

The survey report highlighted that the Raghuwar Das-led BJP in the state will get 45-48 seats in the state and its vote share will increase to 42 per cent as compared to 31 per cent -- the party got in 2014 assembly polls.

The BJP and its then alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has bagged 42 seats in the 2014 assembly polls. However, the alliance is rocked as the BJP announced candidates on over 71 seats while the AJSU has announced candidates for 27 seats in the state. BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe commenting on the report said, "Good governance has been the anchor of the Das regime in the last five years." He said, Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar over 19 years ago, "unfortunately had earned the name for instability and corruption". "But in the last five years, Das has been able to provide a stable and clean government. He gave a corruption-free, strong and stable government," Sahasrabuddhe, who is also the BJP Vice-President and a Rajya Sabha member, said. On the other hand the JMM, Congress and the RJD have formed a united front and is giving a tough competition to the BJP. As per the third party survey for the BJP, the JMM-Congress-RJD combine will get 27-30 seats in the state improving its vote share by six per cent to 40 per cent. The Congress, JMM and the RJD had got 34 per cent vote share in 2014 assembly polls. The survey report also highlighted that the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU and Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha will get around one to three seats respectively in the state. On Thursday, the Public Policy Research Committee (PPRC) in its report said that the Raghubar Das government has fulfilled 92 per cent of the promises the party made in the state in its 2014 manifesto. The Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases starting from Nov 30 till December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23. aks/in