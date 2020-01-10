BJP minister accuses Kumaraswamy of demoralising police

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday asked JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy to stop blaming the police over the incident in Managaluru during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest which took place last year.

"I want to tell a word to Kumarswamy that do not target the police by releasing videos as it is not correct. Our Home minister will conduct an inquiry about this. Stop using such videos for political gain and stop blaming police. It will impact the police morale which is not good," Shettar told reporters here.Demanding the setting up of a House Committee to probe the Mangaluru violence, Kumaraswamy earlier today released multiple videos of the clashes that broke out during the anti-CAA protest that claimed two lives on December 19.Kumaraswamy demanded suspension of Police Commissioner PS Harsha and insisted that a committee consisting of members of all the parties should be formed to probe into Mangaluru violence.He said that magisterial inquiry ordered by the state government cannot be trusted.Shettar said he will not comment on the videos."The home ministry will take note of this and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will give clarification. I would like to suggest Kumaraswamy that police should not be demoralised," he said. (ANI)