BJP MLA accuses MP Minister of threatening him over naming of medical college

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): BJP MLA from Kolaras, Birendra Raghuvanshi has alleged that he was threatened for life by a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, over the naming of a medical college in the region.

The dispute arose during the district planning committee held in the assembly room of the Collectorate office."During the course of the meeting, I opposed the proposal of naming the medical college after Madhavrao Scindia. Instead, I suggested that it be named after Mahatma Gandhi as the whole country was celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. I also pointed out that there are three colleges named after Scindia. This led to heated debate, with the minister, during the course of which Pradhuman Singh Tomar threatened to kill me," Raghuvanshi told reporters here.Talking to the reporters, Raghuvanshi also requested the Madhya Pradesh government to provide him protection.On the other hand, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, the minister in charge for Shivpuri refuted all charges levied by the BJP MLA."No such altercation happened during the course of the meeting, the decision to name it after Madhavrao Scindia was taken with consensus," Tomar said. (ANI)