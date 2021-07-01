BJP MLA alleges Nitish Ministers took bribes for postings

In the last week of June, the Nitish Kumar government transferred almost all officials and personnel from one place to another in various departments. Even on June 30, over 2000 officials were transferred on the last day.

Patna, July 1 (IANS) A BJP MLA in Bihar has alleged that ministers in the Nitish Kumar government have taken massive bribes for transfers/postings of officials.

Now, BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu has alleged that ministers from both the BJP and JDU quota have collected massive bribes during the week-long reshuffle.

When asked for proof about his allegations, he said that an audio of BJP MLC Devesh Kumar went viral on social media where he was discussing about Rs 45 crore collected by a minister for the same.

"We have urged our central leadership to take action against alleged ministers of BJP responsible for defaming the image of the party," Gyanu said.

Gyanu, who was earlier a MLA of JDU, said that ministers under the JDU quota are less involved in the postings game.

"The ministers of the JDU quota are scared of Nitish Kumar. Hence, they are less involved in it," Gyanu said.

