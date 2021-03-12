BJP MLA attempts suicide in Odisha Assembly by consuming sanitiser

Subash Chandra Panigrahi, an MLA from Deogarh constituency, tried to consume sanitiser as a mark of protest when Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was replying to the House on the paddy procurement issues.

Bhubaneswar, March 12 (IANS) A BJP legislator on Friday attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser in the Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and other legislators managed to prevent Panigrahi from consuming sanitiser and recovered the toxic material from him.

"I tried to consume sanitiser as the state government left me with no option. Even though the farmers' issue was raised in the House time and again, the state government did not pay heed to the plight of the farmers," Panigrahi told mediapersons.

Panigrahi alleged the government has failed to resolve farmers' issues like mismanagement at mandis and token system.

Earlier in the morning, the BJP MLA had threatened to commit suicide to mount pressure on the state government.

During the first phase of the budget session, he had staged a protest in the House and also threatened to self-immolate if all paddy is not procured from the farmers at the earliest.

--IANS

cd/ash