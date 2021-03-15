BJP MLA blames own minister over alleged liquor smuggling case

Patna, March 15 (IANS) After Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Muzaffarpur's Paroo constituency Ashok Kumar Singh also blamed Bihar Cabinet minister Ram Surat Rai for his alleged involvement in the liquor smuggling case.

Singh said, "In 2017, Rai had invited me and senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav for a bicycle race event in the school where liquor was found on November 8, 2020. I am quite sure that the school belongs to him only."