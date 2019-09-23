BJP MLA booked for threatening govt official in UP

The action was taken after an official in the state electricity department submitted a written complaint against the lawmaker.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and investigations are on, the police said, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of evidence.

According to reports, Ram Kishore, Superintending Engineer in the electricity department, has alleged that the MLA had called him on his mobile phone and pressurised him to transfer a junior engineer.

When Kishore tried explaining to Surendra Singh the difficulties in doing so, the MLA used foul language and threatened him, the official alleged. Kishore had forwarded copies of the complaint to the senior officials of his department, the administration and the police along with audio recording of the said conversation. He also alleged that there was threat to his life.